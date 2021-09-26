Letter to the editor: In support of Nick Lawyer

Grand Traverse County administrators are ending the contract of long-time medical director Dr. Michael Collins of the Grand Traverse County Health Department today (Thursday), bringing Collins' 28-year stint with the department to an abrupt halt. The non-renewal of Collins' contract follows the publication of a forum he wrote for the Traverse City Record-Eagle on August 27 in which he said county commissioners "crossed the line from illogical opinion to irresponsibility" when they approved a resolution last month setting parameters on health department communications and mandates. Collins tells The Ticker he was asked to resign immediately after the forum’s publication and refused, prompting administrators to release him. Both county and city commissioners expressed dismay at Collins’ departure, stating they were concerned he was a victim of political pressure and raising questions about service impacts at the Health Department.

