Hamlin Lions Club member awarded Melvin Jones Fellow Award

Hamlin Lions Club member Daniel Hicks was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award on September 7. Lions Club International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. Hicks received this award because of his dedicated commitment to the Hamlin Loan Closet and many community events through the Lions Club of Hamlin. He also serves as the club secretary. Pictured (l-r) are Past District Governor Greg Lund, Greg Speer, Daniel Hicks, and Marv Hankinson Jr.