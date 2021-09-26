Jensen: New York on verge of a care crisis

With the state-ordered vaccine mandate date of September 27 only days away, communities across New York are on the verge of a healthcare crisis, especially for those in need of long-term care. Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C,I-Greece) is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker to make changes to this mandate by allowing for religious and cultural exemptions and instituting bi-weekly testing provisions for those who opt-out of receiving the vaccine.