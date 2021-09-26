CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RWCCT holding auditions for Hello Dolly

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberts Wesleyan College Community Theatre is holding auditions for cast members ages 10 and up for its January 2022 production of Hello Dolly. Auditions will be held Tuesday, September 28, and Wednesday, September 29, at the Hale Auditorium at Roberts Wesleyan College. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by auditions at 6:15 p.m. Those auditioning only need to attend one date. In accordance with college guidelines, everyone on campus must wear a mask when indoors.

