US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids’ shots

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MADISON, Wis. — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future. The spike...

