PRESS RELEASE. Zug, Switzerland: SwissOne Capital AG, a specialized digital asset manager with a focus on blockchain investment funds, has partnered with ISP Securities AG for the launch of their Smart Index Crypto Fund Tracker Certificate. This fund tracker certificate is the first of its kind to capitalize on 50 of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, offering unprecedented market exposure compared to individual currencies, exchanges, DeFi, and other platforms. SwissOne Capital’s deep experience in the crypto space combined with their premiere concierge service can give professional, qualified investors in their jurisdictions the edge they need to increase their portfolio’s performance (via this completely uncorrelated asset class).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO