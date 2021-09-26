Shakamak Invite - Cross Country

The Dragon cross country squads headed to the Spring Brook Golf Course for the Mora Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14. “It was a great day for racing,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “We are at a point in the season where a lot of our runners are hitting their stride and seeing some good improvements. With us having a young team, I would expect to continue to see big improvements throughout the season. I am very proud of how they are coming together as a team and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

MORA, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO