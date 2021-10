In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 27 and the 9th seeded Paula Badosa will be up against World No. 30 Anett Kontaveit. Paula Badosa has made a positive start to the Ostrava Open as she defeats Russia’s Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-2 in the 1st round. Paula is still on the lookout for her first Hardcourt title and having won her first WTA title this year, the 2021 Belgrade Open, the Spaniard will fancy her chances this week in the Czech Republic.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO