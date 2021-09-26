CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court observers see trouble ahead as public approval of justices erodes

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court's approval rating is plummeting, its critics are more caustic and justices are feeling compelled to plead the case to the public that they are judicial philosophers, not politicians in robes. All of this as the court embarks Oct. 4 on one of the most potentially divisive terms...

WLFI.com

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden is on track to transform federal courts

Media coverage of the Trump administration often posited that he had transformed the judiciary by appointing 234 federal judges. While it is true his appointees to the Supreme Court have turned that body into an instrument of right-wing policy, the right-wing grip on lower courts is weaker than one might imagine, thanks to the number of Obama appointees (334) and the furious pace of nominees under the current president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stephen Breyer
Mitch Mcconnell
Neil Gorsuch
Clarence Thomas
Lisa Murkowski
Merrick Garland
Brett Kavanaugh
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Justice Samuel Alito isn't doing the Supreme Court any favors

The U.S. Supreme Court has traditionally been one of the nation's most respected institutions. Maintaining that stature is proving to be difficult. Gallup released new results last week showing public attitudes toward the high court sliding to the lowest level since the pollster started asking the question in 2000. In theory, justices could be indifferent to Americans' opinions, focusing entirely on constitutional disputes without regard for what may or may not enjoy public support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
