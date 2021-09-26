Mr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., Long Pond Community
Mr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., age 71, of the Long Pond Community, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a battle with Covid. He was the son of the late Calvin Marcus Rushing and Vera Mae Fullmore Rushing. He was a native of Evans County and lived there until moving to Long Pond in 2004. He worked with Atlantic Insulation in Bloomingdale thirty-eight years and was cabinetmaker. He was a member of Uvalda Church of God and a charter member of Montgomery Sharp Shooters #2164. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, reading and he owned dragsters. In keeping with Gerald’s sense of humor, he wanted everyone to know that, “He is preceded in death by all those who have died before him.”southeastgeorgiatoday.com
