Mr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., Long Pond Community

Henry Deleon Rowland arrived at the Gates of Heaven in the early morning of September 23, 2021 and our LORD opened the gates and said Welcome, my good and faithful son. He was born on June 2, 1941 in Glenwood, GA to Will and Eunice Rowland. Deleon lived his childhood (until high school graduation) on the farm in Glenwood. Upon graduation, he moved to Savannah and worked with his brother-in-law in the drywall business. While in Savannah, he joined the Air National Guard and in 1963 moved to Jacksonville, FL to take a job with Seaboard Coastline Railroad (now CSX). He met his wife of 46 years, Norma, while working at CSX . Deleon was an athlete since middle school and led his high school basketball team to the State Championship in 1959, which unfortunately they lost. He played basketball and softball while working at the railroad and took up golf in his 30s. Since Deleon was a perfectionist, it didnʼt take him long through endless practice to become a scratch golfer. He had the opportunity to turn pro, but chose to remain at the railroad. Deleon lived in Jacksonville since 1963.

GLENWOOD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO