Obituaries

Mr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., Long Pond Community

By Jeff Raiford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Gerald M. Rushing, Sr., age 71, of the Long Pond Community, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a battle with Covid. He was the son of the late Calvin Marcus Rushing and Vera Mae Fullmore Rushing. He was a native of Evans County and lived there until moving to Long Pond in 2004. He worked with Atlantic Insulation in Bloomingdale thirty-eight years and was cabinetmaker. He was a member of Uvalda Church of God and a charter member of Montgomery Sharp Shooters #2164. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, woodworking, traveling, reading and he owned dragsters. In keeping with Gerald’s sense of humor, he wanted everyone to know that, “He is preceded in death by all those who have died before him.”

Harden's Chapel Homecoming Cancelled

The 158th Annual Homecoming held at Harden’s Chapel UMC has been cancelled for 2021,due to COVID-19 AND Delta variant concerns. In 1863 HOMECOMING began at Harden’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Church forefathers and mothers worked to preserve the heritage and to leave a legacy and many have already gone to their Heavenly home. The community and those with loved ones buried in the cemetery, always looked forward to the annual HOMECOMING on the 2nd Sunday of October.
Henry Deleon Rowland

Henry Deleon Rowland arrived at the Gates of Heaven in the early morning of September 23, 2021 and our LORD opened the gates and said Welcome, my good and faithful son. He was born on June 2, 1941 in Glenwood, GA to Will and Eunice Rowland. Deleon lived his childhood (until high school graduation) on the farm in Glenwood. Upon graduation, he moved to Savannah and worked with his brother-in-law in the drywall business. While in Savannah, he joined the Air National Guard and in 1963 moved to Jacksonville, FL to take a job with Seaboard Coastline Railroad (now CSX). He met his wife of 46 years, Norma, while working at CSX . Deleon was an athlete since middle school and led his high school basketball team to the State Championship in 1959, which unfortunately they lost. He played basketball and softball while working at the railroad and took up golf in his 30s. Since Deleon was a perfectionist, it didnʼt take him long through endless practice to become a scratch golfer. He had the opportunity to turn pro, but chose to remain at the railroad. Deleon lived in Jacksonville since 1963.
