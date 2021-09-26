Mr. Greg Holmes, Vidalia

Mr. Greg Holmes, 58, of Vidalia, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia, and a 1981 graduate of Vidalia Comprehensive High School. He was a pipefitter with H.A. Sack Company in Statesboro, and earlier in his life, worked several years as a meat cutter with McLemore’s Abattoir in Vidalia. Greg enjoyed fishing, tinkering with old cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Henry T. Holmes.