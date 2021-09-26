CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice, sunny, and clear for Sunday

By Derek Bowen
localdvm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds moved in to the region late yesterday afternoon but cleared overnight. We are back with more sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday. Monday sees highs in the 70s and 80s, but a cold front will come in Tuesday and cool...

