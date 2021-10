Mike Myers, The Village at Castle Pines resident and former 14-year MLB left-handed pitcher, was golfing with his friend Don Beck on a Thursday morning in August 2019 at The Country Club at Castle Pines. Beck made a comment about how lucky they were to be able to play golf on a beautiful day and at a great course. Without thinking, Myers immediately replied, “There are a lot of people that gave their lives so that we can have the luxury to do this.” Myers stopped in his tracks and thought, “I know what I have to do. I am going to start a foundation to raise dollars for military charities.”

