Beckham (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Beckham came out of his 2021 debut in Sunday's win over the Bears with a shoulder injury in tow, and though he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as a result, he won't miss any game action as a result of it. More than anything, the fact that Beckham appeared on the injury report because of the shoulder issue rather than due to his surgically-repaired knee should be taken as a reassuring sign about his prospects moving forward. With Jarvis Landry (knee) stuck on injured reserve through at least Week 5, Beckham should continue to operate as Baker Mayfield's clear top target during Sunday's game in Minnesota.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO