Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Kiner-Falefa drove in DJ Peters on a fifth-inning single to get the Rangers on the board. In addition, he walked and scored in the eighth frame. He has multiple hits in four of his last seven games. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .270/.310/.357 with seven long balls, 49 RBI, 69 runs scored and 19 steals in 627 plate appearances.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO