Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Likely starting this week
Fournette is expected to start Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ronald Jones got the starting nod Week 2, but he's been limited to 10 carries and three targets through two games while Fournette has piled up 20 and 11, respectively. That's partly due to Jones being benched after a lost fumble Week 1, but he also came under the spotlight for the wrong reasons Week 2, with his missed block attempt on Atlanta's Deion Jones directly leading to a drive-killing sack. While Fournette isn't exactly known for avoiding sloppy mistakes, he's been the better of the two in that regard since late last season, and he thus remains the preferred fantasy option from the Tampa backfield ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.www.cbssports.com
