Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Likely starting this week

Jones rushed six times for 27 yards and secured one of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Jones did in fact start the game and took the first carry for the Buccaneers for an eight-yard gain, but Leonard Fournette ultimately outpaced Jones by five rush attempts and three catches, albeit on just one additional target. Jones did average a healthy 4.5 yards per carry overall, and despite his underwhelming usage over the first pair of contests, head coach Bruce Arians is certainly capable of switching gears with his backs in any given game depending on who has the hot hand. Therefore, Jones and his fantasy managers can still hold out hope for a bump in workload in a Week 3 road matchup versus the Rams.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO