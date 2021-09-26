CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Likely starting this week

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fournette is expected to start Sunday's game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ronald Jones got the starting nod Week 2, but he's been limited to 10 carries and three targets through two games while Fournette has piled up 20 and 11, respectively. That's partly due to Jones being benched after a lost fumble Week 1, but he also came under the spotlight for the wrong reasons Week 2, with his missed block attempt on Atlanta's Deion Jones directly leading to a drive-killing sack. While Fournette isn't exactly known for avoiding sloppy mistakes, he's been the better of the two in that regard since late last season, and he thus remains the preferred fantasy option from the Tampa backfield ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers that need to step up in Week 3 after Antonio Brown news

The Buccaneers will need everyone to step up if they are playing without Antonio Brown. As some fans are frantically starting to see, the Buccaneers could likely be without Antonio Brown this Sunday when they face the Rams. L.A. is one of the best teams in the league right now, and losing a top receiver like Brown will hurt.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Appears likely to sit out Week 3

Pierre-Paul, who didn't practice Wednesday, recently received a second opinion on his injured shoulder and was recommended to rest for the Buccaneers' Week 3 game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has yet to officially comment on Pierre-Paul's status for Sunday's game,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Still clearly behind Fournette

Jones rushed six times for 27 yards and secured one of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Jones did in fact start the game and took the first carry for the Buccaneers for an eight-yard gain, but Leonard Fournette ultimately outpaced Jones by five rush attempts and three catches, albeit on just one additional target. Jones did average a healthy 4.5 yards per carry overall, and despite his underwhelming usage over the first pair of contests, head coach Bruce Arians is certainly capable of switching gears with his backs in any given game depending on who has the hot hand. Therefore, Jones and his fantasy managers can still hold out hope for a bump in workload in a Week 3 road matchup versus the Rams.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski A DNP For Bucs; 7 Players Limited For Pats

FOXBORO (CBS) — The return of Tom Brady is the big storyline in New England this week, leading up to Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers showdown at Gillette Stadium. Not to be forgotten is the return of Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement last season to join Brady in Tampa. But Gronkowski did not practice on Wednesday, Tampa Bay’s first practice of the week as the team prepares for the Patriots. The tight end suffered a rib injury Tampa’s Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams, remaining down for a few minutes after he took a shot from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Gronkowski did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Fantasy#American Football#Packers#Nfl Network
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Likely out Sunday

Brown (illness) didn't practice Friday and isn't expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Rams, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown needs to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart after testing positive for the virus earlier this week, and he's running out of time to clear the necessary protocols and play this weekend. The 33-year-old's outlook should receive additional clarity when coach Bruce Arians speaks with the media following Friday's practice.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Another TD in Week 2 win

Godwin brought in four of five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Godwin checked in second only to Mike Evans in receiving yardage while sharing runner-up status in receptions with Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. The fifth-year wideout also found the end zone for the second time this season early in the fourth quarter, notching a key 12-yard scoring grab after the Falcons had closed the Buccaneers' lead to three points. Godwin will aim to continue the strong start to his season in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Rams.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Final Week 2 Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have posted their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The practice has concluded and it has become clear who will play and who will not. With some question marks to a certain position group. The addition of starting corner Carlton Davis...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

It Starts in the Trenches: 5 Observations From Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons lost on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25. The lopsided score betrayed a good effort from Atlanta, which found itself down just three in the fourth quarter before a pair of Tampa Bay interceptions returned for touchdowns blew the game open. After a terrible performance in...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Pass-rush, not secondary, key to week two victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a week two battle against the division rival Atlanta Falcons with a battered secondary. However, despite the many offensive weapons the Falcons possess, the pass-rush of the Buccaneers will be the key for a victory and 2-0 start to 2021. It’s no secret that the...
NFL
USA Today

Falcons Week 2 fantasy projections: Who will step up vs. Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t short on fantasy football options, but Week 1 wasn’t an encouraging start for anyone other than kicker Younghoe Koo and possibly RB Cordarrelle Patterson. The team scored just six points during Sunday’s loss and failed to do pretty much anything after the first two drives of the game. Things will be just as tough, if not tougher, in Week 2 when the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 1-0 Buccaneers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Inactive in Week 2

Darden (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Falcons. The speedy rookie was also a spectator for the Week 1 win over the Cowboys. Darden will likely have trouble making many inroads on a deep receiver depth chart as long as there isn't a rash of injuries, but he's believed to have plenty of potential as a return man. However, veteran Jaydon Mickens will handle the latter duties again versus Atlanta on Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers just one week after failing to score a touchdown in a 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Things certainly aren’t getting easier as they head to face Tom Brady, the quarterback that came back from the infamous 28-3 just a few seasons ago in the Super Bowl against Matt Ryan.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Could be Without Antonio Brown in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Rams will look to slow down the high-flying Buccaneers offense in Week 3, and Tampa Bay could be short-handed at wide receiver when the two teams face off Sunday. Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team announced. There's still a chance...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Ready to go Week 2

Davis (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Falcons. Davis' appearance on the injury report Friday was cause for concern, but the starting cornerback indeed will be available for Sunday's NFC South matchup. The fourth-year pro will look to help the Buccaneers continue to frustrate a Falcons passing game that struggled badly against the Eagles in Week 1 in the first regular-season game under new head coach Arthur Smith's scheme.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd good to go vs. Buccaneers

In just a couple of days, the Los Angeles Rams will host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in what will be the biggest test for either team up to this point in the 2021 season. Both sides have some injury questions entering this matchup, with Jason Pierre-Paul out and Antonio Brown potentially sidelined, as well, after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy