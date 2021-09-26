CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' DJ Peters: Not starting Sunday

 5 days ago

Peters is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles. Peters sits after an 0-for-4, three-strikeout performance Saturday, which lowered his average to .200 with 13 strikeouts in his last 10 games. Willie Calhoun starts in left field and bats seventh.

