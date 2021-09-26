Rangers' DJ Peters: Not starting Sunday

Howard did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, hurling three scoreless innings and allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three. Despite a touch of wildness -- Howard walked a batter in each of his three frames -- this was one of the right-hander's better outings of the campaign, as it was one of three occasions during which he has tossed three innings without allowing a run. It was certainly a positive rebound after Howard allowed six runs over 1.1 frames in his previous start. The 25-year-old continues to be kept on a short leash, having completed four full frames only once this season, which severely limits his fantasy value. Howard is tentatively projected to next take the mound in Baltimore on Friday.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO