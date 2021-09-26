CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Ready to go for Week 3

Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) wasn't listed on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. Arcega-Whiteside was able to suit up against the 49ers after injuring his ankle in Week 1. The 24-year-old ended up only playing seven offensive snaps and has yet to record a target this season. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have limited involvement in the Eagles' passing attack once again in Week 3.

Yardbarker

49ers – Eagles Week 2 Inactives

This means that both Landon Dickerson and Marcus Epps are active today. Dickerson will be making his NFL debut and could appear in select sets on offense, while Epps has apparently recovered enough from his concussion to be active and likely start on defense. Rodney McLeod still isn’t ready, so...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five Eagles to watch in this week’s clash with the Niners

The Eagles are just a couple of days away from their home opener and are entering the matchup against San Francisco on the back of an impressive 1-0 win. If they are to advance to 2-0, they’ll need big games from the following five players. Jalen Hurts. After a strong...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fletcher Cox is ready to lead the Eagles defense in 2021 and beyond

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Fletcher Cox has gone on to accomplish just about everything there is to achieve in the NFL. He’s a Super Bowl champion, a six-time Pro Bowler, and undoubtedly one of the best defensive tackles in Philadelphia Eagles history, and one of the most dominant of his generation. But with the winds of change blowing through the City of Brotherly Love, it’s fair to wonder what they mean for Cox.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles vs. 49ers Week 2 Staff Predictions

Our staff was split in week one with 5 of the 11 participants picking the Eagles to win. So there are 5 fanatic employees that are looking to continue their streak and push it to TWO games in a row. Once again the staff is pretty split on this one. Some clearly think last week was a fluke, others are drinking the Kool-Aid, and one guy just says “take the under.” Here are the 97.5 the Fanatic week 2 predicitons.
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Eagles in Week 2

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 20. San Francisco's defense kept the 49ers in the game, holding Philadelphia to just three points in the first half. The Eagles first touchdown of the day didn't come until five minutes left in the fourth quarter. San Francisco's offense got...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘I Still Have That Green Inside My Heart’: LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy To Retire As Philadelphia Eagle On Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Running back LeSean McCoy, also known to Eagles fans as “Shady,” will officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Shady will be recognized as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’ve decided to retire [as] an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy told the Eagles. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles NFL power rankings roundup: Week 3

ESPN -- 21 . He entered training camp as a reserve but earned playing time with one electrifying play after another this summer. We’re now seeing that translate to the regular season, as Watkins hauled in a 91-yard reception against the 49ers on Sunday and finished with two catches for 117 yards. He’ll likely be boom or bust week to week, but if you catch him at the right time, Watkins might just go off for you. — Tim McManus.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Good to go for Week 3

Cox (illness) was a full participant during Saturday's practice and isn't listed on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys. Cox sat out of Friday's practice with an illness, but he was back in action Saturday. The 30-year-old defensive tackle played 50 defensive snaps and registered four tackles during Week 2.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Week 2: Eagles keys to victory over 49ers

What a win last week! Great pressure, great coverage, and Jalen Hurts played out of his mind. Every Eagles fan should have some optimism heading into this Week 2 matchup. It will not be easy; the Niners themselves came off of an impressive 41-33 (nice score) win over the lowly Detroit Lions. But that game will not tell you that Detroit rattled off 23 unanswered points to almost upset the 2019 NFC champions. So how can the birds finish the job? Keep reading to find out.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles rooting guide for Week 2 games

The second Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season is HERE! That means it’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 2 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning picks from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles 4-0 in Week 3

Ahead of the Eagles Monday Night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, Eagles fans had a good Sunday. The New York Giants lose a close one to the lowly Atlanta Falcons. The Washington Football Team was crushed by the Buffalo Bills and their defense looks awful. Miami Dolphins lost in overtime while their starting quarterback is on the injured reserve. Lastly, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts drop to 0-3 while Wentz played 100% of the snaps.
NFL
gothenburgleader.com

Eagles ready to rebound after heartbreak on the road

When a football team comes up against another who has a similar team and game plan to yours, the game plan will be to do the things you do better than the other team. That’s exactly what the Brady Eagles football team’s approach is to the Oct. 2 matchup against the Medicine Valley Raiders.
FOOTBALL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles Week 3 Betting Preview

It was going to happen eventually, but Nick Sirianni had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment this past Sunday against the 49ers. In a first half in which Eagles thoroughly dominated, they found themselves down 7-3 at the end of the 2nd quarter. A disastrous series of events on two separate drives took away touchdown opportunities for the Eagles, and they came away with 0 points combined from those two drives. The defense was strong the majority of the game but gave up two long touchdown drives that the Eagles offense was unable to overcome. After only scoring 11 points, the Eagles find themselves 4 point underdogs and +160 money line heading into a Monday night showdown in Dallas. Dallas also has a 1-1 record after a victory in Los Angeles against the Chargers, granted with a little bit of luck from the refs. The over/under sits at a high total of 52. After going 0-4 on last weeks game, the hope is to improve this week. So, let’s get into the matchup and see where the value lies.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

NFL Week 2: 49ers at Eagles live updates

116 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. SACK ALERT: Nick Bosa gets to the quarterback once again, bull-rushing through LT Jordan Mailata to get his second sack of the day. Jalen Hurts continues to test the 49ers...
NFL
emueagles.com

Eagles of the Week Presented by EMUCU

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Each week, the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics names the EMUCU's Athletes of the Week, as selected by the athletic media relations department based on their athletic performances from the previous week. MALE NOMINEE. Name: Ben Bryant. Sport: Football. Position: Quarterback. Year: Senior. GPA: 3.57.
COLLEGE SPORTS
philadelphiaeagles.com

Rodney McLeod 'ready to go' for his season debut

All smiles, Rodney McLeod addressed the media on Friday expecting to make his 2021 debut on Sunday against Kansas City. That's good news for a defense that will welcome back McLeod's leadership and all-around ability, no matter how many reps he's able to play in his first game back. "I...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Shelby Harris: Ready to go for Week 2

The Broncos did not list Harris (wrist) on their injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Harris was a full participant during Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Week 2. The 30-year-old defensive end registered five tackles during the season opener.
NFL

