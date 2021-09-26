Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Ready to go for Week 3

It was going to happen eventually, but Nick Sirianni had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment this past Sunday against the 49ers. In a first half in which Eagles thoroughly dominated, they found themselves down 7-3 at the end of the 2nd quarter. A disastrous series of events on two separate drives took away touchdown opportunities for the Eagles, and they came away with 0 points combined from those two drives. The defense was strong the majority of the game but gave up two long touchdown drives that the Eagles offense was unable to overcome. After only scoring 11 points, the Eagles find themselves 4 point underdogs and +160 money line heading into a Monday night showdown in Dallas. Dallas also has a 1-1 record after a victory in Los Angeles against the Chargers, granted with a little bit of luck from the refs. The over/under sits at a high total of 52. After going 0-4 on last weeks game, the hope is to improve this week. So, let’s get into the matchup and see where the value lies.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO