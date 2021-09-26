CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Andy Dalton: Could be out beyond Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dalton (knee) could miss an additional game or two beyond Week 4, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Dalton has already been ruled out for Week 3, but the Bears haven't put him on injured reserve, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reporting Saturday that there's at least some chance for the veteran QB to avoid multiple absences. It now appears that's the less likely outcome, even if IR isn't on the table at the moment. With Dalton recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee, Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday against Cleveland.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Andy Dalton's Knee Injury Reportedly Not Believed to Be Torn ACL by Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton did not return after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the team doesn't believe it's a torn ACL and that the quarterback will get an MRI. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Bears fans show support for Andy Dalton with charity drive

Although Chicago Bears fans are excited to see what rookie quarterback Justin Fields can do this weekend against the Cleveland Browns in his first NFL start, they’re also taking the time to thank Andy Dalton for his efforts this year. A group of Bears fans on Reddit organized a donation...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Andy Dalton: To undergo more tests on knee

Coach Matt Nagy said Sunday that the Bears will have a better sense of Dalton's knee injury once the quarterback undergoes additional tests, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. When asked if Dalton suffered an ACL injury, Nagy said, "I'm pretty sure that we can rule that out." As...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton’s Wife Reveals Classy Move From Bears Fans

It’s no secret that quarterback Andy Dalton wasn’t the unanimous choice among Chicago Bears fans to be their starter in 2021. But after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Bears fans made a very classy gesture for him. According to Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg, Bears fans...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Justin Fields enters for Bears after Andy Dalton knee injury

Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals, offering an opening for the official NFL debut of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton barely made it past the first quarter in a revenge game against his former team before suffering a knee injury that has him on the sideline.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Andy Dalton: Downgraded to doubtful

Dalton (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Dalton was originally considered questionable to return, but it now appears his day has come to an early end. Justin Fields will handle the duties under center the rest of the day barring an unexpected change in Dalton's status.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Andy Dalton: Won't start this week

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Justin Fields will start at quarterback Sunday against the Browns with Dalton nursing a bone bruise in his left knee. Per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Nick Foles is in line to serve as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback Sunday, while Nagy reiterated that Dalton -- who will be officially ruled out by the team later in the week -- is viewed as Chicago's starter, when healthy. For now, the veteran signal-caller should be viewed as week-to-week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Soldier Field could turn quickly on Andy Dalton, Matt Nagy if Bears’ offense sputters

Sometimes it’s clear the moment someone says something that it has extraordinary potential to come back at them later with the cruel bite of irony. Like when Bears quarterback Andy Dalton says he hopes Soldier Field is “loud” for the season opener Sunday against the Bengals. He was talking about the fans roaring when the Bears are on defense, but they’ll make a lot of noise that Dalton doesn’t want if the offense struggles again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Espn Com#Ir
profootballnetwork.com

Andy Dalton hurt, Justin Fields in at QB for Bears vs. Bengals

The quarterback dilemma that has marred the first few weeks of the 2021 NFL season for the Chicago Bears got a bit murkier on Sunday. Starting QB Andy Dalton exited the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a leg injury, making way for rookie first-round pick Justin Fields to take over.
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Bears hold off Bengals after Andy Dalton exits with injury

Roquan Smith had eight tackles, one sack and an interception return for a 53-yard score and the Chicago Bears held off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals for a 20-17 win Sunday afternoon. Allen Robinson II added a touchdown reception for Chicago (1-1), which won its home opener. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Bears Quarterback Andy Dalton Suffers Injury

The Chicago Bears made a quarterback change on Sunday, but not in the way that anyone wanted to see it happen. Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Dalton came up hobbling after running out of bounds on Sunday afternoon....
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Andy Dalton Has a Bone Bruise in His Knee

Andy Dalton has a bone bruise, status for Week 3 in air originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. The Justin Fields era might get another chance at liftoff on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chicagobearshq.com

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton injury update

Some promising injury news for the Chicago Bears. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton went down in the first half on a non-contact injury in the 20-17 win over the Bengals. Justin Fields stepped in and held the fort together for the victory. Dalton's injury was not as bad as expected from...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears QB Andy Dalton Avoided ACL/MCL Tear

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears QB Andy Dalton avoided an ACL tear and has no damage to his MCL either. The early indications are that Dalton has a bone bruise, which while painful is still good news as it’s not as major an injury. The veteran quarterback had to exit...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears awkwardly address questions about Andy Dalton, Justin Fields situation

The Chicago Bears have committed to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback since they signed him back in March, but the situation is getting more complicated by the day. Dalton suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. An MRI on Monday reportedly confirmed that he suffered a bone bruise and not ACL or MCL damage, which is good news. However, it is possible that Dalton may not be able to play in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Matt Nagy confirms that Andy Dalton will remain Bears starter

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of yesterday’s win over the Bengals, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed (on Twitter) that an MRI confirmed a bone bruise in the veteran’s knee. No official determination has been made about Dalton’s status for next weekend’s game against the Browns. Dalton wasn’t great...
NFL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Justin Fields to make first start for Chicago Bears with Andy Dalton injured

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears. Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears fans have great way of showing appreciation for Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears fans are excited to get their first real look at rookie Justin Fields, but that does not mean they want to kick veteran quarterback Andy Dalton while he is down. Dalton will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a knee injury in Week 3. Fields will make his first NFL start as a result. After head coach Matt Nagy made the news official on Wednesday, a group of Bears fans started a movement on Reddit to encourage donations to Dalton’s official charity.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton potential bone bruise, what does that mean?

The Chicago Bears started the game on Sunday fabulously. Andy Dalton looked like he was on his revenge tour once again. Playing his old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, last season with the Cowboys, Dalton had one of his better games that year. He finished with only 185 yards but threw two touchdowns, no interceptions and the Cowboys won 30-7.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy