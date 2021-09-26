Bears' Andy Dalton: Could be out beyond Sunday

Dalton (knee) could miss an additional game or two beyond Week 4, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Dalton has already been ruled out for Week 3, but the Bears haven't put him on injured reserve, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reporting Saturday that there's at least some chance for the veteran QB to avoid multiple absences. It now appears that's the less likely outcome, even if IR isn't on the table at the moment. With Dalton recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee, Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday against Cleveland.