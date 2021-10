Sidney’s Red Raider Cross Country team continued to dominate the completion, with big wins at McCook and Alliance, and in record-breaking fashion. At McCook last Thursday, the heat was so unbearable the event organizers shortened the varsity run down to 3700 meters from 5000 meters. The Red Raiders took the change and the heat in stride, and the boy’s squad finished strong with seniors Cam Brauer, Daniel Bashtovoi, Mitch Deer and Trey Johnstone taking the first four places, to give the team a first place win with 10 points. Additionally, the Junior Varsity boy’s squad also took the first places in their race, led by Gabriel Neufeld, then followed by Julian Maytorena, Wyatt Heckenlively, and Brendan Shepard.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO