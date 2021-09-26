Park Rapids celebrates homecoming with a win

Defeating Pequot Lakes for the first win of the season was especially sweet for the Park Rapids football team. Not only was the 28-14 victory in front of a homecoming crowd at Vern Weekley Field on Friday, Sept. 24, it snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots. The last time the Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes was a 14-12 decision in 2013. Since then, the Patriots had prevailed in this Midwest Red District rivalry, including winning all five meetings in the Section 8AAA playoffs.