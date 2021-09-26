CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids celebrates homecoming with a win

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefeating Pequot Lakes for the first win of the season was especially sweet for the Park Rapids football team. Not only was the 28-14 victory in front of a homecoming crowd at Vern Weekley Field on Friday, Sept. 24, it snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots. The last time the Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes was a 14-12 decision in 2013. Since then, the Patriots had prevailed in this Midwest Red District rivalry, including winning all five meetings in the Section 8AAA playoffs.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Perham, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Roseau, MN
City
Ottertail, MN
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Park Rapids, MN
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
Park Rapids, MN
Sports
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Detroit#Patriots#American Football#Pequot#Panthers
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy