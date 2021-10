I don’t know about you, but before I consider picking up a new device I usually go over the reasons why I need it. That starts with why I want it, of course, but before I’ll pull the trigger on a purchase I at least need to tell myself I’ll use it. And, depending on the device and just how expensive it is, that justification is a requirement. Because if I end up buying something and then not using it for a few days, or longer, I tend to return it or sell it off.

