Performing Arts

Three Shows Vying For Best Musical At Tony Awards

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for Best Musical were announced last October and the results have been in since March. But the winners will finally be revealed at Sunday night's Tony Awards. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

yoursun.com

Weekend TV: 'The Simpsons' open 33rd season with a musical, Tony Awards and more

Everyone's favorite Springfield family has broken into song many times over the past three decades, but there's never been an all-musical episode. That changes with this season premiere in which the gang revamps a stage production that has more than a little in common with "Rent." The numbers, penned by the same team that contributed to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," aren't particularly catchy, but it's fun to watch Homer get pumped up about something other than chocolate doughnuts. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox.
t2conline.com

A Thrilling Tony Awards Where The Best Play Is The Inheritance

Looking like a sea of faceless humans the Tony Awards came back, well dressed and ready to get the party on. The show was well lit, danced to perfection and had moments iconic duets. In the audience Chuck Schumer wore a save our stages mask. Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel...
Billboard

5 Best Moments from Tony Awards' 'Broadway's Best' Special

CBS’ decision to present just three Tony Awards on its prime-time special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! may have caused some hurt feelings in the Broadway community, but it resulted in an enormously entertaining special for the rest of us – a show that was jam-packed with music. Much...
thewoodword.org

The 2020 Tony Awards: predictions for an awards show that shouldn’t happen

One of the biggest losses in the entertainment industry during the coronavirus pandemic was that of live theatre. I have spent a lot of time in Broadway theaters enjoying the magic that is a live on-stage performance. I am so excited that live theatre is making its triumphant return to New York City with the 2020 Tony Awards, but I don’t think the show should be happening.
