College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Arkansas beating Texas A&M in Arlington, NC State's upset of Clemson, Oklahoma's close call against West Virginia and Notre Dame's blowout win over Wisconsin. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Iowa take the top four spots, with Penn State at No. 5 and Arkansas at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:athlonsports.com
