Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Chargers Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote
 5 days ago

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in both teams' first AFC West game of the year. This is a much-anticipated battle between star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and the stakes are high. How will things unfold in this early slate contest? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Jordan Foote: Both the Chiefs and Chargers are coming off narrow losses that undoubtedly left sour tastes in the mouths of players and coaches, so both squads will be motivated to come out on top today. This is shaping up to be an outright shootout between Mahomes and Herbert. For that reason, I think the exact opposite will happen. Neither team has been able to stop the run through two weeks, so I expect Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Austin Ekeler to have big games. This may not be the fun pick but considering the matchup, this is what I'm rolling with.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 21

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off a tough loss on the road to the Ravens. Mahomes and company will not want to go into Week 4 with a losing record and last place in the division tied to them. The Chiefs' defense will step up just enough and Tyreek Hill will bounce back this week. I also think Andy Reid will scheme Edwards-Helaire into the mix more and get him into some favorable matchups to get his confidence back. The game will be closer than we’d like to see, but the Chiefs aren’t going to lose a home game that would put them in the basement of the division.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27

Taylor Witt: I'm the fool that predicted a 48-10 Chiefs slaughter last week, so I don't know what I can say here that should be taken seriously in any way. I haven't predicted a Chiefs loss in years because they've been the better team on paper for years, but let's mix it up this week. Austin Ekeler goes wild on arguably the league's worst defense and the Chargers continue their ability to contain Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Chiefs 20

Sam Hays: I think we are going to see a back-and-forth shootout battle in this one, with Herbert and Mahomes throwing haymakers all game long and Ekeler putting on a show as well. The duo of Travis Kelce and Hill still should come out of this as the group getting all of the attention and praise, with them combining for well over a hundred yards and multiple touchdowns. With that said, the Chargers will not make this comfortable. This team is a wild-card contender for sure, so we can’t be surprised if they come out on top with the potential of another defensive meltdown for the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Chargers 34

Jacob Harris: I'm still mad.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Chargers 28

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

