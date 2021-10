Dante Scarnecchia backed the notion that all players are treated exactly the same way by Bill Belichick, and that there are “no sacred cows” in the building. The former Patriots offensive line coach was a guest on WEEI’s “Ken and Curtis Show” Saturday. And in the wake of Alex Guerrero’s remarks to the Herald earlier in the week, with Tom Brady’s trainer saying Belichick never evolved to the point of treating a 40-year old Brady differently, Scarnecchia was asked about the legendary film sessions where the Patriots head coach would call out players.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO