CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoQ49_0c8YUaRg00

The Houston Astros (91-64) and Oakland Athletics (84-71) close out their three-game series Sunday. First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is slated for 4:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The A’s have won the first two games of the series with the first being a 14-2 rout Friday and the second being decided by a walk-off RBI double from CF Starling Marte in Oakland’s 2-1 win Saturday.

Season series: Astros lead 9-6.

RHP Jake Odorizzi is Houston’s projected starter. Odorizzi is 6-7 with a 4.22 ERA (96 IP, 45 ER), 1.22 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 21 starts and one relief appearance.

  • Last outing: No-decision in Houston’s 15-1 victory at the Texas Rangers with 1 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB and 1 K. Odorizzi exited early with a sprained foot and missed his last start while on the injured list.
  • Road splits: 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA (53 2/3 IP, 28 ER), 1.23 WHIP and 2.6 K/BB in 12 starts.
  • vs. A’s on the current roster (102 PA): 3.58 FIP with a .194 batting average, .238 wOBA, .413 expected slugging percentage, 18.6 K% and 86.9 mph exit velocity.

RHP Paul Blackburn gets the nod for the A’s. Blackburn is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA (31 1/3 IP, 18 ER), 1.60 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 across seven starts.

  • Last outing: Loss, 5-2, with 4 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 BB and 5 K Tuesday vs. the Seattle Mariners.
  • Home splits: 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA (17 1/3 IP, 9 ER), 22 H, 3 BB and 14 K over four starts.

Astros at Athletics odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 10:08 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Astros -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Athletics -103 (bet $103 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Astros -1.5 (+133) | Athletics +1.5 (-165)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Astros 8, Athletics 5

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the ASTROS (-117) because, between starting and relief pitching, I’d give Houston the edge and the Astros have the much more productive lineup.

Oakland’s bullpen has the second-worst ERA in September and the fourth-worst WAR. Also, Blackburn has an ERA higher than 5 over his last seven starts and Odorizzi has a sub-3 ERA in his last seven outings.

On top of that, Houston has a better record in division games, against right-handed starters and is 35-26 overall as a road favorite while Oakland is only 7-12 as a home underdog.

Furthermore, the Astros clearly have the best lineup in road games. Houston’s lineup ranks first in wRC+, wOBA, BB/K and hard-hit rate away from home.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS because the payout for Houston’s money line isn’t steep enough considering the Astros are just 29-32 ATS as road favorites and the A’s are 12-7 ATS as home underdogs. Also, three of the last four Astros-Athletics meetings have been decided by a single run.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the OVER 9.5 (+105) for a small wager because of the Oakland bullpen’s aforementioned struggles this month, Houston’s hitting prowess on the road and the Astros having a 13-6 O/U when Odorizzi gets the start.

Additionally, the Over has cashed in 12 of the last 17 Astros-Athletics meetings and eight of the last nine in Oakland.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Odorizzi
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The Houston Astros#Oakland Coliseum#Cf Starling Marte#The Texas Rangers#K Bb#K#The Seattle Mariners#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago White Sox need to step up their game with the postseason only a week away. Can they get their stars going?

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was the voice of reason last week when asked about his team’s chances in the postseason. “In a three-out-of-five (series), or a four-out-of-seven, any team can beat any other team,” he said. “Any team can look bad and any team can look great. In a short series, anything can happen. I don’t see why we can’t go all the way, but if we don’t, I wouldn’t ...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy