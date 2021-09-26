Star Wars: Visions’ ‘T0-B1’ nods to Astro Boy to rewire Star Wars’ outlook on droids

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Gina Carano being unceremoniously ousted by Disney from the Star Wars franchise is easily one of the biggest newsmakers of 2021 but over the last couple of months, it seems like the controversy has died a natural death. Of course, there are still people who believe the House of Mouse should pay for what they did to the former mixed martial arts star but if you'll check out her recent social media activity, Carano has seemingly moved on from the matter as she's starting a new chapter in her blossoming Hollywood career.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO