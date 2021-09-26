Confirmed Match Officials - Paris Saint Germain vs Man City (Champions League)

Manchester City can take control of Group A in this year's UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, with the Premier League Champions having the opportunity to open up a five-point gap between themselves and Paris Saint-Germain.

In a repeat of the Champions League semi-final from last season, which City won by a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, Pep Guardiola will be looking to overcome Mauricio Pochettino's mouthwatering squad once again in midweek.

City have never lost to PSG, with the Blues having won three and drawn two of the five meetings between the clubs. However, after a remarkable summer of recruitment, the PSG side which the Blues face on Tuesday evening will likely be significantly different to the one which City overcame earlier this year.

Lionel Messi is just one of the players City will be tasked with managing in midweek, as the Blues' pivotal week of fixtures continues.

Pep Guardiola's side successfully overcame Chelsea on Saturday, and will now travel to the French capital before facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group Stage match between two of Europe's biggest sides, UEFA have announced the match officials which will be in charge of proceedings at the Parc des Princes.

Match Referee

Carlos del Cerro Grande has been appointed as referee for Tuesday's European clash, with the Spanish official having last taken charge of Manchester City in April, when they defeated Borussia Dortmund in Germany 2-1.

The 45 year-old has taken charge of four matches so far this season, showing a total of 20 yellow cards, one red card, and awarding one penalty in the process.

Assistant Referees

Joining Carlos del Cerro Grande at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night will be fellow Spanish match officials Pau Cebrián Devís and Roberto Alonso Fernandez - with the pair taking up the role of assistant referees for the game.

Video Assistant Referees

Meanwhile, overviewing proceedings from UEFA's VAR HQ in Switzerland, will be Video Assistant Referees Juan Martínez Munuera and German official, Christian Dingert.

Fourth Official

Also at the French stadium will be Santiago Jaime Latre, who has been appointed as fourth official for this Group A fixture.

