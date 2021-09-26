CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Olivia Rodrigo Stunned in a Plunge Saint Laurent Black Gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has been evolving her style since her debut album “Sour” was released in May of this year. The teen star began her career on the Disney channel's Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It's not easy to make the transition from Disney to being seen as an adult. It seemed like Rodrigo was using her walk down the red carpet at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening Gala to make a statement about how she's growing up.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in cleavage-baring gown at LA gala

Olivia Rodrigo left little to the imagination in a very risque gown she wore to the gala in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer attended the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night and stole the spotlight in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Ana de Armas Channels Former Bond Girl Barbara Bach With Her Sexy Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

Ana de Armas was one of the many celebrities who wowed us with their red carpet fashion at the world premiere of No Time to Die, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London last night. From shimmering sequined gowns to luxe velvet tuxedo jackets, it was clear the stars were excited to get dressed up for the occasion — and to pay homage to the glamour of the James Bond franchise. De Armas, however, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, also seemed to want to pay homage to the Bond girls who came before her with her sartorial selection for the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haile Gerima
Person
Anthony Vaccarello
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Renzo Piano
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Jason Blum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gown#Blumhouse Production#The Academy Museum#Tiktok
OCRegister

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is ready for the spotlight

As a city, Los Angeles has been defined in large part by the movie industry, which has been anchored here for more than a century telling stories of romance, adventure, comedy, horror and beyond through films. But there has never been a place in the city where the story of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, 63, Sparkles In Silver Sequins With Prince Albert At ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere In Monaco

Sharon Stone looked gorgeous in a sparkly sequin dress as she posed with Prince Albert at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere in Monaco. Sharon Stone, 63, does not age and the actress proved that when she attended the No Time To Die premiere in Monaco on Sept. 29. Sharon donned a gorgeous silver sequin Dolce & Gabbana midi dress that hugged her toned frame perfectly. The bedazzled dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. She accessorized the dress with diamond hoop earrings, a white face mask, and a pair of crystal strap heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Tony Winner Matthew López to Make Directorial Debut With LGBTQ+ Romance ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, who made history on Sunday as the first Latiné playwright to win the Tony Award for best play, will have his feature directorial debut with the LGBTQ+ romantic comedy “Red, White & Royal Blue.” The Amazon Studios production is an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 best-seller of the same name. It centers on a star-crossed power couple — the Latiné character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the president of the United States, and his relationship with Prince Henry, grandson of the Queen of England. López rewrote a draft of the script by Ted Malawer (“Halston”) in addition to...
MOVIES
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William. The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy