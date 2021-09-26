CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton Falls, OH

News From The Newton Falls Area Commerce Association

By Ethel Wupperman
weeklyvillager.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton Falls – Hmmm. Many years ago, if one asked most people about Newton Falls, one might get something to the effect that it is a small town somewhere east of Ravenna, or west of Warren. Very little detail. Very little enthusiasm. Some out-of-towners might have heard of the area for two reasons; the 44444 zip code, and the 1985 tornado that devastated much of the downtown area. My, how that has changed! There is now a whole lot going on in this small town. There are unique and wonderful businesses lining Broad Street, there are many festivals through out the summer and into the autumn, there is a push to preserve the only standing USO building in Ohio, and now there is a Concert in the Park Series. Who is behind this seeming renaissance of Newton Falls? Although there are many organizations building up this NE Ohio best-kept secret, the Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA) deserves much of the credit.

weeklyvillager.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Business
Warren, OH
Government
City
Austintown, OH
City
Newton Falls, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
Newton Falls, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Ravenna, OH
Government
City
Warren, OH
State
West Virginia State
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reubens
Person
Jim Gill
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Facebook grilled by Senate over company's impact on kids

(CNN Business) — A Facebook executive was grilled by Senators on Thursday about the impact its apps have on younger users, two weeks after an explosive report indicated the company was aware that Facebook-owned Instagram could have a "toxic" effect on teen girls. The hearing, featuring Facebook's global head of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy