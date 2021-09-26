News From The Newton Falls Area Commerce Association

Newton Falls – Hmmm. Many years ago, if one asked most people about Newton Falls, one might get something to the effect that it is a small town somewhere east of Ravenna, or west of Warren. Very little detail. Very little enthusiasm. Some out-of-towners might have heard of the area for two reasons; the 44444 zip code, and the 1985 tornado that devastated much of the downtown area. My, how that has changed! There is now a whole lot going on in this small town. There are unique and wonderful businesses lining Broad Street, there are many festivals through out the summer and into the autumn, there is a push to preserve the only standing USO building in Ohio, and now there is a Concert in the Park Series. Who is behind this seeming renaissance of Newton Falls? Although there are many organizations building up this NE Ohio best-kept secret, the Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA) deserves much of the credit.