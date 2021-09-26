Artist Returns to Mantua

Mantua – Last fall, Cincinnati-based artist Robert Kroeger visited Mantua to scope out historic barns and meet the folks who lovingly maintain them. That and all visits around the state are made possible through the efforts of local barn scouts — people with an affinity for old barns, willing to talk with their neighbors and schedule visits. Thanks to his network of barn enthusiast, including Mantua resident Heather Paisley, Kroeger visited the area last fall to see some local gems during his quest to capture the likenesses of historic barns in every county in Ohio.