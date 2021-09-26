CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Community calendar: Sept. 26-27

Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Acclaimed movie “Percy vs Goliath” plays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the ISU Bengal Theater. This true story follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified canola is discovered in his crops. As he speaks out, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world, and suddenly becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers’ rights. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/percy.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Chubbuck, ID
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Daddy Long Legs#The Isu Bengal Theater#Isu#Carvinjones Com#Al Anon#Bru House##Council Chambers
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy