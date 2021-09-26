Community calendar: Sept. 26-27

• Acclaimed movie “Percy vs Goliath” plays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the ISU Bengal Theater. This true story follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified canola is discovered in his crops. As he speaks out, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world, and suddenly becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers’ rights. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/percy.