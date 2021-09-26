Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Make Their Mark On Hollywood?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be somewhere in the middle of royals and celebrities — and they appear to be ready to make their transition to full-on Hollywood superstars. While Meghan started off as an actor before marrying into the royal family, her husband is having the exact opposite experience. Born into the British royal family, Harry is the only person in line to the British throne that lives in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their very first trip to New York City together in September, which marked their first public appearance as a couple since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and was a step toward their ultimate goal: To be independently successful.