Leonard Fournette to Start Against Rams Sunday

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO