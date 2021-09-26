Leonard Fournette to Start Against Rams Sunday
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named Leonard Fournette the starter for a Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Fournette takes over for Ronald Jones, who started at running back in the Buccaneers’ first two games of the season. In a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Jones rushed for 27 yards on six carries, averaging 4.50 yards per attempt. Despite being named the starter, Jones is second in the Buccaneers’ backfield in the share of the workload, responsible for 28% of the carries.www.sportsgrid.com
