49ers vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO