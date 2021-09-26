CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday Night Football – 49ers vs. Packers Week 3. San Francisco 49ers (2-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: 49ers -162|Packers +136. Spread: 49ers -3(-110)|Packers +3 (-110) Total: 50.5 Over (-110) Under (-110) Odds to win Super...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Packers vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).
NFL
FOX Sports

Packers vs. 49ers odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

As it stands entering Week 3, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers have identical odds to win the NFC – third-best in the conference at +650, behind the Buccaneers and the Rams. Yet you couldn't be blamed if you felt like these were two teams headed in opposite...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Oregonian

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (9/26/21)

Sunday Night Football is back with a big NBC matchup as the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday finale for Week 3 of the NFL season. This matchup is a re-match of the NFC title game from two seasons ago and it should be a game in which we see plenty of scoring action. Kickoff takes place on Sunday, September 26 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET from Levi Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on NBC.
NFL
thelines.com

Week 3 Sunday Night Football Sportsbook Promos – Packers At 49ers

Sunday Night football has become the crown jewel of NFL action and the sportsbooks have put together some excellent promotions for the nightcap. Below are some of the best deals among Packers – 49ers sportsbook promos. Aaron Rodgers comes home to California this week as his Green Bay Packers take...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#Sunday Night Football#American Football#Packers Week 3#Packers Moneyline#Prop Bets#Fanduel Sportsbook#Super Bowl#Packers Predictions#Packers News Analysis#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc
SportsGrid

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Packers -6.5 Total: 45.5 Over -114 | Under -106 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +1200 | Steelers +7500. These squads have both had some ups and downs this year. The Steelers started the season with a massive upset win over the Bills, while the Packers were embarrassed at the hands of the Saints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Seattle

Steelers-Packers Preview: Steelers ‘Have To Take The Explosive Plays Away,’ Says CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers may be heading in opposite directions going into Week 4. The Steelers seemed lifeless in losing to a Cincinnati Bengals team that’s long been the AFC North punching bag. The Packers looked like just the opposite, coming back to knock off the San Francisco 49ers with a walk-off field goal. Pittsburgh will hope to turn things around this Sunday in the inhospitable environs of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. It will be a tall order. “Forever Pittsburgh’s had a team and talent surrounding them where you always felt that they were championship...
NFL
SportsGrid

Packers Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He’ll now be forced to miss at least three weeks after being put on the injured reserve and potentially longer depending on the severity of the injury. Valdes-Scantling has emerged as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s clear second option after Davante Adams with 16 targets and six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. The pass-catcher led the NFL last season with 20.9 yards per reception as one of the top deep-threats in the league, hauling in a career-high six touchdowns in 2020. In his fourth season, he will miss the first game of his career.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy