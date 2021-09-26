CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Married! See 1st Photo From Their Gorgeous Wedding

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHzdI_0c8YRvYe00
Amanda Batula and Kyle Cook. Melissa Marshall

They do! Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are married! The pair, who originally planned to tie the knot in September 2020, had to delay their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality stars, who shared their first wedding photo exclusively with Us Weekly, tied the knot in Batula’s parents’ backyard in her hometown of Hillsborough, New Jersey.

Several of the pair’s Summer House costars were in attendance, including Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller. Additionally, Winter House personalities Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Andrea Denver also attended the happy couple’s nuptials.

Hours before the weekend ceremony, Cooke, 39, paid tribute to his blushing bride, 30, via Instagram on Saturday, September 26, writing, “My everything. Let’s do this ❤️👰🏼💍,” alongside a selfie of the pair.

The pair, who got engaged in the summer of 2018, announced their plans for a September 2020 wedding during a season 4 episode of Summer House. At the time, they revealed that they were “not telling” the whole group the details about the location of the wedding because “not everyone’s invited.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the duo filmed season 5 of the show in The Hamptons, starring alongside Hubbard, 35, Radke, 37, Hannah Berner, DeSorbo, 28, Gulbranson, 36, Olivera, 33, and Miller, 25.

In the season 5 finale episode of the Bravo show, the pair had a practice ceremony to celebrate their relationship and their upcoming nuptials with their friends. That same month, Cooke and Batula revealed that they decided to have a wedding in her parents’ backyard following a dream that she had in the past.

“It was very weird. And I was like, why don’t we do it in their backyard? They have this beautiful plot of land. It’s just like that epic party that we want to have,” she told the Daily Dish at the time. “And we just had essentially a backyard wedding on Summer House. It wasn’t anything that was over the top, and I feel like that was that push for me to say, ‘OK, let’s do this in my parents’ backyard.’ We can do the same thing, and it’s going to be such an amazing night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgNPH_0c8YRvYe00
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. Courtesy of Kyle Cooke/Instagram

After an explosive season of Summer House, Batula previously opened up about whether her former friend Berner, 29, would be invited.

“At this point, I’m more sad about, like, where our relationship has gone vs her being there or not,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “It’s our wedding day and we just want to be surrounded by, like, happiness and positivity. So, it’s not really going to make an impact. … I’m more upset about where things have gone and how they’ve gotten here.”

In the meantime, Cooke and Batula have continued to focus on their relationship amid making plans for their wedding. Earlier this year, the twosome shared the exciting news that they fostered a new dog.

“Meet Milton – we’re fostering a puppy mill rescue that arrived from Georgia after driving all night. He’s never had any human interaction so he’s a little guarded even as he falls asleep standing up,” Cooke explained alongside a video of their new pet in February. “Even then, his first bath was easier than getting Amanda to shower! If anyone is interested in adopting, head to @waldosrescue.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Southern Charm’ Alum Naomie Olindo Celebrates Her ‘Fresh Start’ With New Place After Metul Shah Split

Moving forward! Naomie Olindo celebrated her next chapter with a new South Carolina pad following her breakup from Metul Shah earlier this year. “Fresh start. New digs. 🙌,” the 29-year-old star wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 14, alongside a photo of her spacious backyard. The outdoor space features a lap pool surrounded by green grass and large trees that line the perimeter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Georgia State
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Myrla and Gil Reveal If They're Falling in Love in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlyweds Myrla Feria and Gil Cuera are getting honest about how they feel about one another as Decision Day draws closer. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the couple is asked directly in one of the expert exercises if they think they are "beginning to fall in love," causing them to speak candidly about where they think they are in their unconventional marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Details Conversation With Austen Kroll After She’s Name-Dropped in ‘Winter House’ Trailer

Turning over a new leaf. Although Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll have had ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they have since gotten to a much better place. “When I first saw the trailer for Winter House, I actually called him and he was like, ‘I can’t talk about this right now.’ And I said, ‘No, I actually was calling to tell you, like, good for you,'” LeCroy, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Amazon Live Beauty Haul partnership on Wednesday, September 29.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Andrea Denver
Person
Ciara
Us Weekly

Challenge’s Tori Hall and Husband Dusty Gwinn Welcome Their 1st Child Together: See Photos of Newborn Baby

Starting a new chapter! Tori Hall and her husband, Dusty Gwinn, have welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The couple named their son Christian Dean Gwinn, and the baby boy arrived on Sunday, September 26 at 3:56 a.m., the parents tell Us. Christian weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long at the time of his birth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Here's Why Clare And Dale Reportedly Broke Up Again This Fall

It’s another sad day for Bachelor Nation. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have reportedly broken up, per Page Six and E!. On Sept. 27, a source claimed to Page Six, “Dale and Clare have split again. This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.” Neither has publicly addressed the reported breakup yet. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Crawley and Moss for comment on the potential split but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
bravotv.com

This Is What "Booty Day" Looks Like for Below Deck Med's Courtney Veale

On Below Deck Mediterranean, stewardess Courtney Veale helps plan lavish theme parties for charter guests. On Season 6, she's worked on everything from an Oktoberfest celebration to a raging bachelorette bash. But even when she's off the yacht, the North Wales native has been known to give her own days a theme — and it's a rather bootylicious one.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Wedding Party#Summer House#Winter House#The Daily Dish
Us Weekly

Why Tarek El Moussa Thinks Having Kids With Heather Rae Young Will Be ‘Much Easier’

Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. “When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

MAFS’ Jamie Otis Hints at ‘Big Changes Happening Soon’ Amid Marriage Troubles

Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis is teasing big news — while also simultaneously shutting down rumors that she’s pregnant with baby no. 3. The 35-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 29, to make an announcement — sort of. “We have so many BIG CHANGES happening soon,” she wrote alongside photos of her and husband Doug Hehner hiking with their two children, Henley Grace, 4, and Hendrix Douglas, 16 months, adding that she “still can’t share our super exciting/scary/amazing/could be considered CRAZY(??)🤷🏼‍♀️ BIG NEWS🎉 publicly.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrated Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday ‘Separately’ From Ex-Husband Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

His big day! Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead each showered their son, Hudson, with love on his birthday in their own ways. Anstead, 42, threw the toddler a party to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Monday, September 6. While a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Anstead’s new flame, Renée Zellweger, was in attendance, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, didn’t make an appearance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance's Anny Francisco gives birth to second child

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Season 7 co-star, Robert Springs. Springs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. "Much love and respect to my wife who's...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy