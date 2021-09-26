CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Odds, game thread

By Trebor Tracy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s match is a big one. Sure, Austin FC may be the far inferior squad, on paper. They are also one of three teams left on the LA Galaxy’s schedule that already know their postseason position, will be on the outside looking in. Which is why this match is so important for the Galaxy.

Djitte, Gaines get 1st goals, Austin FC beats LA Galaxy 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal. Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance. L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.
Striker Moussa Djitté makes the most of 2nd start in Austin FC win over LA Galaxy

It’s only been two matches, but the impact forward Moussa Djitté has made as a starter for Austin FC can’t be overstated. After a performance Sept. 18 in which he helped facilitate an offense that scored three first-half goals before being substituted at halftime, Djitté — a native of Senegal whom El Tree signed in late June — took the scoring matters into his own hands Sunday night, and it helped Austin FC produce a relief-bearing 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy at Q2 Stadium.
Austin FC pays homage to late Tejano singer Selena ahead of LA Galaxy win

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published after Austin FC's first TIFO debuted. Texas' beloved Selena took center stage before Austin FC took on and defeated LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium on Sept. 26. Before kick-off, the TIFO raised, revealing Selena in her iconic pantsuit. But in...
LAG Confidential

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Real Salt Lake

Ahead of a weekend where the LA Galaxy are due to celebrate the greatest American player of all-time, winner of three MLS Cups with the Galaxy, the thing that the Galaxy miss most about Landon Donovan are his assists. The Galaxy had no issues attacking in waves against Real Salt Lake. They were practically camped out in RSL’s final third. However, the final key pass eluded them. Be it a great dribble, be it a final cross, be it a squared ball (and to be fair, some emergency defending from RSL and great goalkeeping) — nothing resulted in a goal.
