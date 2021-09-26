How to Watch Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: Odds, game thread

The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)*. *FC Dallas is proud to partner with TXA21 and EstrellaTV 29 as the club’s official television home in the Dallas/Fort Worth market as well as affiliates throughout the FCDTV Network. As the club returns to play, matches will be televised in DFW on TXA21 and on KCPN (Amarillo) and KMYL (Lubbock). Fans and viewers in those markets who do not have access to a cable provider, can watch all matches are free via an antenna on TXA21, KCPN, KMYL and KTPN or stream on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD) such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live as well as on FCDallas.com/Stream.Fans outside of the DFW, Amarillo, and Lubbock markets, can watch them on ESPN+ ($5.99 a month). Except for those FC Dallas regular season matches that are televised nationally, all live, locally broadcast matches will be blacked out in DFW and in all FCDTV Network markets on ESPN+.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO