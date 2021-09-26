CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hamill Honored by Celebrity Friends for 70th Birthday

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legend that is Mark Hamill celebrated his 70th birthday this weekend and there was no end to the celebrities coming out to join fans in wishing the Star Wars actor a happy birthday. Hamill is one of those actors that has come into his own recently thanks to his discovery of TikTok and other social media platforms, which he uses to frequently interact with fans whether it is to gently troll fans, or to give an insight into his current project, and there are seems to be no one who has anything bad to say about him. It is therefore no surprise to see so many big names publicly offering their memories and congratulations to the actor.

movieweb.com

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill Reveals His Thoughts On Star Wars: Visions

Disney Plus launched its latest Star Wars series last week, and this one is a unique entry in the saga. Star Wars Visions is the franchise’s first anime, an anthology show offering up nine distinct tales from across the SW timeline from a range of acclaimed anime studios and featuring an A-list voice cast. All episodes landed on the Mouse House streaming service this past Wednesday, and critics and fans alike are raving about it.
MOVIES
floridapolitics.com

Will the force be with her? Anna Eskamani enlists Mark Hamill for fundraiser

A warrior of 'the resistance' gets help from a Jedi warrior of the Rebel Alliance. The resistance is joining forces with the Rebel Alliance, so to speak. Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, a self-described warrior of the resistance movement among progressives, is getting a boost from Mark Hamill, the most famous Jedi warrior of the Star Wars franchise’s Rebel Alliance.
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

James Gunn, Kevin Smith And More Pay Tribute To Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill On His Birthday

There are many beloved stars within Hollywood, and Mark Hamill is absolutely one of them. For decades now, the veteran actor has delighted audiences with his iconic roles, from the heroic Luke Skywalker to the diabolic Joker. This year, Hamill hit a major milestone, as he’s officially reached the age of 70. With this, fans and stars like James Gunn and Kevin Smith took to the web to pay tribute and wish him well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Bert Kreischer
Person
Kevin Conroy
Person
James Gunn
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Jon Favreau
Collider

5 Animated Characters You Definitely Did Not Know Mark Hamill Voiced

Odds are that the average fan of animation knows by now that Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, has voiced the Joker through the DC Animated Universe and many other productions since. His role as Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender is no secret either. And it would be a strange turn of events indeed if The Simpsons guest star Mark Hamill wasn’t voiced by – well, Mark Hamill.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Impressed by Prequels

The response to the Star Wars prequel films has been divisive ever since they were released. Some people do like them to some extent while some hate them and consider the films as the weakest in the franchise. However, there is one notable member of the franchise who has expressed their admiration for the prequels and it's Luke Skywalker himself.
MOVIES
FanSided

5 little-known facts about Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

Probably no actor is more associated with the Star Wars franchise than Mark Hamill. His performance as Luke Skywalker in 1977’s A New Hope helped to propel the film into the biggest blockbuster film in history and one that changed the film industry for the better. Over the years, he’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Celebrity Friends#Tiktok#The Suicide Squad#Galaxy
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday. The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy