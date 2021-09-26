Mark Hamill Honored by Celebrity Friends for 70th Birthday

The legend that is Mark Hamill celebrated his 70th birthday this weekend and there was no end to the celebrities coming out to join fans in wishing the Star Wars actor a happy birthday. Hamill is one of those actors that has come into his own recently thanks to his discovery of TikTok and other social media platforms, which he uses to frequently interact with fans whether it is to gently troll fans, or to give an insight into his current project, and there are seems to be no one who has anything bad to say about him. It is therefore no surprise to see so many big names publicly offering their memories and congratulations to the actor.