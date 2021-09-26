CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Nokia Returns With Yung Baby Tate-Assisted Track "Boys Are From Mars"

By Alexander Cole
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Nokia has built quite the fanbase over the last few years thanks to some dope projects and a consistent change in styles. From New York rap to pop-punk, Princess Nokia has been able to push boundaries and with each new song, fans are excited to see what they will bring next. In her latest song, Nokia links up with Yung Baby Tate for a catchy pop-rap anthem called "Boys Are From Mars" that plays off of the infamous phrase "boys are from Mars, girls are from Venus."

