Lewis Hamilton Makes History With 100th Formula 1 Win

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton's rise in Formula 1 has been fun to watch. The British driver came onto the scene back in 2007 and in just his second season, he was already a champion with McLaren. From there, Hamilton had to grind it out for a few years before he got to Mercedes where the winning started to accelerate at a rapid pace. He started to win championship after championship, and now, he is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most titles all time, with seven. Last season, he even broke Michael's wins record which was sitting at 91.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

racingnews365.com

Hamilton: I wasn't sure my 100th win would come!

Lewis Hamilton didn't think his 100th race win would come at the Russian Grand Prix, however the Mercedes driver credited his team for the late strategy call that ultimately helped him take the chequered flag. Hamilton looked set for P2 behind Lando Norris before the race was turned on its...
MOTORSPORTS
US News and World Report

Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race to Take Lead Over Verstappen

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back...
MOTORSPORTS
Metro International

Motor racing-Russia a real chance for Hamilton to secure 100th win

(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton has every chance of celebrating a record-extending 100th Formula One victory on Sunday, but the seven-times world champion can still take nothing for granted at Russia’s Sochi circuit. Hamilton’s Mercedes team have won every race at the Olympic Park circuit since the first in 2014, the...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton reflects on 100th win: It's a magical moment

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has said he's realised a dream after becoming the first driver in Formula 1 history to achieve 100 Grand Prix victories. Lewis Hamilton has become the first driver in the history of Formula 1 to win 100 Grands Prix, with the British driver crossing the line in Russia to claim a centenary of victories in his 15th season in the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th GP, becoming first F1 driver to hit century mark

SOCHI, Russia -- To win his 100th Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton drew on much of his vast experience from the first 99. Hamilton used his overtaking skills, strategic thinking and driving skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap to a landmark victory to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
