Lewis Hamilton Makes History With 100th Formula 1 Win
Lewis Hamilton's rise in Formula 1 has been fun to watch. The British driver came onto the scene back in 2007 and in just his second season, he was already a champion with McLaren. From there, Hamilton had to grind it out for a few years before he got to Mercedes where the winning started to accelerate at a rapid pace. He started to win championship after championship, and now, he is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most titles all time, with seven. Last season, he even broke Michael's wins record which was sitting at 91.
