How Dave Grohl and Neil Diamond Helped Tenacious D Record Their Debut

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D was already delighting fans and fellow musicians alike, years before their 2001 debut album. "We were like the most indie of all," Jack Black told Rolling Stone, recalling the period when he and Kyle Gass were appearing on HBO in Tenacious D: The Greatest Band on Earth. "We don’t even have a record label, that’s how indie our record label is — it doesn’t exist! Our music is in the air, or on the videotapes. We went to Seattle, and Eddie Vedder came to one of our shows before we had a record. He was just fucking there."