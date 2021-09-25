CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Dave Grohl and Neil Diamond Helped Tenacious D Record Their Debut

By Allison Rapp
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D was already delighting fans and fellow musicians alike, years before their 2001 debut album. "We were like the most indie of all," Jack Black told Rolling Stone, recalling the period when he and Kyle Gass were appearing on HBO in Tenacious D: The Greatest Band on Earth. "We don’t even have a record label, that’s how indie our record label is — it doesn’t exist! Our music is in the air, or on the videotapes. We went to Seattle, and Eddie Vedder came to one of our shows before we had a record. He was just fucking there."

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Dave Grohl Rolls Out Book Tour Appearances

Tickets are now on sale for Dave Grohl's four-city book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which is set for release on October 5th. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and each ticket purchased includes a copy of Grohl's new autobiography.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jesus
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Kyle Gass
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Page Mcconnell
newjerseystage.com

Kyle Gass of Tenacious D To Perform At Landis Theater On October 16

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is back with his Kyle Gass Must Save The World Tour 2021, performing locally with his Merry Band O' Broze at the historic Landis Theater on Saturday, October 16 at 8:00pm. Opening for Gass each show on the eighteen-city tour will be comedian Chris Fairbanks.
VINELAND, NJ
Register Citizen

Dave Grohl to Take Rock & Roll Musings from 'The Storyteller' on Tour

The first of the five shows will take place September 27th in London, with the next four happening in the United States: October 5th in New York City, October 7th in Washington, D.C., and October 12th and 13th in Los Angeles. Tickets for all five events go on sale Monday, September 20th, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of The Storyteller, and tickets are limited to two per transaction.
MUSIC
Billboard

Dave Grohl Is Hitting the Road ... for a Book Tour: See the Dates

Dave Grohl is going on tour -- and not with the Foo Fighters. To support the release of his new book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music -- out Oct. 5 -- Grohl is set to do a limited run of intimate evenings in person that will see the rock icon bring his first ever published work to life.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Dave Grohl: The Storyteller

The Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman heads to the Ford for this fairly intimate book talk at the Ford. On October 12 and 13, Grohl will share stories from his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (each ticket comes with a copy of the book). Expect tales about growing up in Washington, D.C., touring as a teenager and meeting his idols—and, you know, it’s Dave Grohl on a stage in front of a microphone, so even though there’s no music promised, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an impromptu “Everlong” performance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenacious D#Diamonds#Rock Band#Rolling Stone#Hbo
wirx.com

Dave Grohl taking part in '﻿The New Yorker﻿' Festival event

Dave Grohl is taking part in this year’s edition of The New Yorker Festival, an annual week-long event held by the famed magazine. On October 8, the Foo Fighters frontman will join New Yorker staff writer Kelefa Sanneh for a conversation about his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Grohl is also set to perform.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Dave Grohl On Explaining Kurt Cobain’s Death To His Kids

Dave Grohl admitted that over 25 years since the death of his Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain, he's still working through his suicide. The Nirvana singer, songwriter, and guitarist shot himself to death on April 5th, 1994 in a room above the garage of his Seattle home. Loudesrsound.com reported Grohl spoke...
CELEBRITIES
Y105

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.
MUSIC
JamBase

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Confirms ‘The Storyteller’ Book Tour

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will embark on a short book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller. Grohl will bring his first ever book to life at five intimate Dave Grohl — The Storyteller — Live! events. The Storyteller is set for release via Dey Street Books and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl Announces Short Spoken Word Tour

Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl will release his new book The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music on October 5. In support of the book, Grohl will hit the road for a handful of spoken word tour dates on both coasts, as well as one in London. 09/27...
MUSIC
NME

Dave Grohl announces intimate London ‘Storyteller’ show next week

Dave Grohl has announced a run of intimate live appearances in support of his forthcoming autobiography The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music, including a London date next week. The Foo Fighters frontman will appear onstage at the Savoy Theatre, which holds just over 1,000 people, next Monday (September...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Dave Grohl Helps Bass Player Who Stopped Gunman Get Back On Stage

Darrin Wall, bass player for the band Greyhawk, was shot in the leg while stopping a gunman at one of his band’s shows earlier this month. As Greyhawk readied to play its first show since the incident, Wall needed some help for his big return. In stepped Foo Fighters’ Dave...
MUSIC
98online.com

GWAR member recalls Dave Grohl almost joining: “I was stoked”

Longtime GWAR member Michael Bishop has confirmed that Dave Grohl did indeed come close to joining the long-running costumed metal outfit in their early days. In a piece for Rolling Stone published Tuesday, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he was approached by GWAR to become the band’s new drummer back when he was a teenager making a name for himself playing in Washington, D.C. punk bands. While Grohl went as far as coming up with ideas for his own GWAR costume, he ultimately decided against joining, citing the group’s notoriously vulgar live performances.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Dave Grohl Lends His Stage Throne to Metal Bassist Shot in Leg

Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who was shot in the leg when confronting an attacker outside of a music venue earlier this month, recently received what's perhaps the most exciting furniture loan of all time — Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl sent him his stylized throne to use onstage. It's the very same one Grohl employed himself after breaking his leg in 2015.
MUSIC
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Dave Grohl wants to play drums for ABBA

Dave Grohl has offered to play drums for ABBA and admitted he was an emotional mess listening to their first new music in almost four decades.
MUSIC
BBC

Dave Grohl demonstrates 'teeth-drumming'

Before he owned a drum kit, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl use to practice playing on his teeth. He showed BBC Music Correspondent Mark Savage how. Read the full interview here.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy