CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stranger Things: Sneak peek at Creel House in season 4 teaser

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled a new trailer for Stranger Things season 4 showcasing the new terror that awaits the town of Hawkins. In the trailer we see a family move into a new house with things taking an unsettling turn as the two children lie dead on the floor with the father standing over them at the front door.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy: Scott Speedman Returns as Series Regular for Season 18

It looks like Addison isn’t the only person from Meredith’s past returning to Grey’s Anatomy this season. Scott Speedman, who previously guest-starred in a memorable Season 14 episode, is back in the role of Dr. Nick Marsh — this time as a full-fledged series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Dr. Marsh made his return during the Season 18 premiere (click here for a full recap!) on Thursday. He bumped into Meredith in Minnesota, where she had been invited by David Hamilton (played by Peter Gallagher) to witness a new research library being dedicated to the late, great Ellis Grey. Meredith was out to dinner with Gallagher’s character, a chief of staff and old friend of Ellis’, when a familiar face in the corner caught her eye. No words were exchanged, just knowing glances. Speedman will next be seen in the third season of Netflix’s YOU, dropping on Friday, Oct. 15. His small screen resumé also includes roles on ABC’s Last Resort, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and, of course, The WB’s Felicity. How are you feeling about Dr. Marsh’s return? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
The Independent

Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy pans Netflix’s sci-fi thriller drama Into the Night as its third season comes to Netflix. The show follows a group of survivors in a dystopian version of Earth reeling from a disaster caused by radiation from the sun. Jacob describes feeling that he ‘wants...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Infamous Bad Weather Shakes Things Up in Sneak Peek of Season Finale

Outsiders who watch “Deadliest Catch” on a regular basis probably are not surprised that bad weather hit the series’ season finale. In this Season 17 final show, according to TV Insider, Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski does his best to move through choppy waters. But his fishing vessel, “Summer Bay,” goes into the muck and has to deal with sky-high waves.
TV SHOWS
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Haunted#On The Floor#Creel
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy