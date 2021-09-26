CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Google publishes HIBA, an OpenSSH Add-On for Certificate-Based Authorization

By LinuxStoney
linuxtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has published the source code for the project HIBA (Host Identity Based Authorization), which proposes the implementation of an additional authorization mechanism for organizing user access via SSH in relation to hosts (checking whether or not access to a particular resource is allowed when authenticating using public keys). Integration with OpenSSH is provided by specifying the HIBA handler in the Authorized Principals Command directive in / etc / ssh / sshd_config. The project code is written in C and is distributed under the BSD license.

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Enago Acquires US-based RAx Labs Inc. – to Provide End-to-End AI Solutions for all Author and Publisher Needs

The acquisition will help Enago rapidly scale up its AI business and technological offerings. Enago, a global leader in providing research and publication solutions, announced its acquisition of RAx Labs Inc. (www.raxter.io), a US-based company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP)-based products for literature review, critical reading, concept extraction, semantic knowledge mining, content discovery, and recommendation tools for researchers and publishers.
SOFTWARE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Braddock-based MeterFeeder part of Google's Black Founders Fund

MeterFeeder, a Braddock-based tech company that is hoping to make it easier to pay for parking, will be part of the latest cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. The startup is one of 50 companies in the second round of the fund, which Google set up in...
BRADDOCK, PA
Goshen News

TECH TALK WITH MIKE: Increase your Google ranking by claiming author panel

As Google handles more than 91% of online traffic worldwide, improving your visibility on the search engine is important. However, there is more to search engine visibility than just appearing on the first page. Unknown to many, some internet users will only connect with sources they trust. Unfortunately, building a...
INTERNET
chainbulletin.com

Kraken Adds Apple, Google Pay Support to App

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will now allow its users to purchase crypto using Apply Pay and Google Pay directly from its app, the exchange said in a blog post on 21 September. According to the announcement, the integration is part of Kraken’s commitment of making crypto purchases easier and faster...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Add On#Openssh#Hiba#Bsd
Android Central

How to add backgrounds to your Google Keep notes

Google Keep is the best note-taking app for Android users owing to its superior user experience. There is no end to what you can do to take down ideas in written or audio form. The option to change the color of the Keep notes has always been there, but the ability to add backgrounds is new. Here's how you can add backgrounds to your Google Keep notes.
CELL PHONES
maketecheasier.com

Google Experimenting with Museletter to Publish Newsletters

You may get a few business newsletters in your email inbox. Some you signed up for, while others are involuntary with a small unsubscribe link at the bottom. What if the process to publish newsletters was easier, to the point individuals could easily send them out? Google may be wondering this very thing, as it is experimenting with Museletter – an option that would allow journalists and others to send newsletters via Google Docs.
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

Google Adds Spanish Support to Nest Hub and Hub Max Devices

Google is rolling out new Spanish language support to its Nest Hub and Hub Max devices in the United States starting today. The update aims to enhance the user experience by having more queries and displayed text in Spanish, according to Google's The Keyword blog. Users can add or change...
RECIPES
xda-developers

Google TV app adds a remote control for your Android TV

Google has been working on a virtual remote control in the Google TV app for quite a while. We first spotted the feature in version 4.25 of the app back in March. While the feature wasn’t live at the time, we managed to enable it manually to give us a glimpse of what to expect when it eventually rolls out with a future build. At I/O 2021 in May, Google then announced that it was working on building the remote control feature directly into Android phones, making it easy for all users to control their Android TVs. The company is now finally rolling the feature out to users.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Neowin

Save 98% off this Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off the Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle. Be a master in sorting, analyzing, and reporting data with 11 courses and 18 hours of content on Google Sheets, MS Excel, Power BI, and SQL.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 – Protect and License Desktop Software

Excel Software has announced QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 for desktop software. The new release implements the full QuickLicense 9.1 runtime system for protection, activation, and license management. Licensing can be applied to a 32 or 64-bit Linux application with a few programming commands. The new LinuxWrap tool allows a license to be applied to a compiled executable without programming.
COMPUTERS
Silicon Republic

Google partners with Irish news publishers to support journalism

Through Google News Showcase, the company will license content from Irish news outlets and help increase the reach of their stories. Google is partnering with seven Irish news publishers to license content for its News Showcase platform. The Irish Times, The Journal, Celtic Media and Iconic Media are some of...
BUSINESS
Trusted Reviews

Android 12.1 adds weight to foldable Google Pixel rumours

Features present in the early Android 12.1 build lend weight to rumours of a forthcoming Google Pixel foldable device. We’ve been hearing murmurs of a potential Google Pixel foldable smartphone for months now, and a new snippet of information from the company’s own official software suggests that those reports are right on the money.
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

13 top Commands in Linux (Monitor Linux Server Processes)

The Linux OS offers several commands that can be used to monitor a running process, but for checking dynamic real-time processes, we can use a command called top. This tool enables System Administrators to determine how fully real-time processes are utilized by their current system. With every Linux distribution, the...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

A Google Pixel Tablet With Rounded Corners, Futuristic Design, Depicted in New Renders Based on a Recently Published Patent

It has been a while since Google has launched a tablet, and the impression was that the company was done with this category of products. However, recently, a patent was published, describing a tablet that touts a futuristic design, with some renders providing a clearer picture of the unreleased product. While published patents do not necessarily mean a product can materialize, there have been some exciting developments in Google’s plans, as you will soon find out.
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

OpenSSH 8.8 Release Disabling rsa-sha Digital Signature Support

OpenSSH 8.8, an open client and server implementation for the SSH 2.0 and SFTP protocols has been published. The release is notable for disabling by default the ability to use digital signatures based on RSA keys with a SHA-1 hash (“ssh-rsa”).
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to install Node.js and NPM on Debian 11

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform runtime environment for developing server-side and networking applications built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. In this article, we will learn what Nodejs is and how to install it on a Linux machine using a non-root user account.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

6 Best Office Suites for Linux in 2021

Whether you want to admit it or not, Microsoft has been known to have the title “King of Software” for a reason. Their office suite, Office 365 (and its previous iterations) has been (and continues to be) used in many work environments, educational institutions, personal development cases, research facilities, and more.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Let’s Encrypt SSL for NGINX on Rocky Linux 8

In this guide, we will demonstrate how you can install the Let’s Encrypt SSL/TLS certificate for NGINX on Rocky Linux 8. Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate is a digital certificate provided by Let’s Encrypt CA (Certificate Authority) to secure a web server like NGINX.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Top 11 Reasons Why Linux is Better than Windows

For some time now, there has been an ongoing debate over which is better between Linux and Windows. Both are popular and widely used operating systems. However, the time has proven that Linux is the beast between the two given the numerous benefits it provides over Windows. Explore some of...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy