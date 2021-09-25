CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look

By Matt Singer
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Actor Unrecognizable in 'The Witcher' First Look at His Character

This weekend, Netflix gave fans their first look at Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju in The Witcher Season 2, but you could easily have missed it with all the prosthetics he was wearing. Hivju - who played the wildling Tormund Giantsbane on GoT - is playing the man-turned-monster Nivellen in the upcoming season of The Witcher. A sneak peek at Netflix's TUDUM virtual event is going over well with fans.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Slash
d1softballnews.com

Netflix, the most important announcements of the TUDUM event. The Witcher protagonist, first look at The Sandman

The first global edition of Netflix’s TUDUM event was the right opportunity to share many details on some of the most important projects coming to the streaming platform. During the long live, whose title takes its name from the popular sound effect that accompanies the launch of the application, which lasted more than three hours, many trailers and announcements were presented, involving some of the most popular series by users of the platform. The entire event is also available in its entirety on the Netflix YouTube channel.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'The Witcher' 2 Henry Cavill First Look Revealed With Prequel Set Tour

During today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix revealed a new trailer, two first-look clips at The Witcher Season 2 featuring Henry Cavill, and a behind-the-scenes set tour video of the prequel, Blood Origins. "You can't escape the monster within," said Netflix. "Prepare for Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri’s return to the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Television#Book Series
ComicBook

The Witcher: Netflix Shares Season 2 TUDUM Tease

Netflix's The Witcher has released a new teaser video featuring Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, revealing... something about the upcoming Season 2 during Netflix's TUDUM event later this week. In the video, Cavill assures fans that the new season of The Witcher will have plenty of something, but exactly what isn't revealed. The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are both included in the lineup for Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

First Looks At Red Notice, The Witcher, Arcane And More From Netflix

If you missed the TUDUM! Netflix fan event, then we’ve got you covered. With numerous announcements, trailers and first looks released, here’s a brief roundup of some of the major geeky announcements from the event. Firstly, watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds fight it out in an exclusive...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases First-Look At ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Netflix unveiled a first-look at the second season of its most-watched show, Bridgerton, according to Deadline. While the debut season followed the Bridgerton family’s efforts to marry off the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor (Younger), the second season will follow her elder brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey (Crashing), on his quest to find anything other than love in a wife.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Incredible Trailer For The Witcher Season 2

When the first trailer for The Witcher premiered, fans were immediately enamored with Henry Cavil as the Geralt of Rivia. The storyline was intriguing, the plot interesting, and the characters were all inviting and enticing — you wanted to know more about them. It also didn’t hurt that Cavil looked almost ethereal in the trailer, even when he was getting stones thrown at him and having to fight against naysayers.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Witcher's Henry Cavill Perfectly Trolls Game Of Thrones' Tormund Actor Over Season 2 First Look

The Netflix adaptation of The Witcher has drawn comparisons to HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones ever since it was first announced back in 2017. While most of the similarities have been proven tenuous, the upcoming Season 2 of The Witcher is about to make those comparisons a bit more tangible, with the popular GoT actor Kristofer Hivju having joined the cast as a decidedly non-human character for its sophomore season. To be expected, perhaps, Henry Cavill welcomed Hivju to The Witcher's cast in a truly hilarious fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Behind the Scenes First Look at Prequel Series

Netflix has released a first-look featurette for its upcoming Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is currently in production. This new behind-the-scenes look of The Witcher: Blood Origin started with a look at a table read of the show's first episode - 'Of Ballads and Bloody Blades' - which is being written by Declan De Barra and directed by Sarah O'Gorman. De Barra is also the showrunner and he gave a tour of the set where the prequel series is being filmed. To learn more about The Witcher: Blood Origin and the Conjunction of the Spheres, head here.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series reboot in the works

Cruel Intentions could soon find a new life as a TV series.A TV show reboot of the 1999 romantic drama film is in the works at IMDb TV, Deadline reported on Friday (1 October).Cruel Intentions, the movie, stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.It’s based on the 1782 classic French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.The TV series, according to Deadline, would feature “two ruthless step siblings” seeking to stay at the top of “the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, DC college”.“After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy