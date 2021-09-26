CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam remains strong, Category 4 hurricane

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
 5 days ago
Hurricane Sam holds on to it’s status as a strong category 4 hurricanes with 145 mph maximum sustained winds.

Fortunately, trends continue to give Sam a more northwest track for the start of the upcoming week that keeps it away from land.

Sam will continue to strengthen over the next several hours. Even after its peak intensity, it will be in a favorable enough environment to keep it a very strong hurricane for the next several days.

Through the latter half of the workweek, a ridge in the East Atlantic and an upper-level low moving away from New England will help to bring the same north and then northeast.

This is a favorable setup to keep Sam away from the United States, though it could make a very close pass by Bermuda.

At this point, Sam is still not a worry for Southwest Florida. Stick with ABC7 as we continue to provide updates throughout the 2021 Hurricane Season.

