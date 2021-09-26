Crock Pot Pork Chili is one of our favorite dishes. I love it when the weather starts turning a bit colder because I instantly want to make chili. It’s just such an easy dish and my family loves it. This pork chili is one of our favorites. The ground pork and BBQ sauce add such a fabulous flavor to this dish. Make this easy crock pot recipe to watch the game, for any tailgating party, or for just a cozy night at home. It really is a good idea anytime! Plus, it’s so simple to prepare.