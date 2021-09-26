Letter: Catholic Church should have to cover St. Clare's pensions

I genuinely feel great pity for the pensioners of St Clare’s Hospital. Having said that, I do not think taxpayers should bail the church out. Perhaps if the Roman Catholic Church had not been put in the position of paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to the victims of the rapists and child molesters within the church, they could pay the obligations they owe the workers. Churches pay no taxes which, in and of itself, is a tax grant and the shortfall this causes must be made up by taxpayers. That is totally unconstitutional because of the wall separating church and state, which church lobbyists have tried to tear down for decades. Why is the church not selling some of its patrimony to pay off this moral responsibility? Why should taxpayers have to foot this bill?