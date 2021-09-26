CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

By Associated Press
ABC Action News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce. The Florida Department of Education said Friday that disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error. Bank officials say they're working to fix the problem, and any fees incurred will be refunded.

