Low-Maintenance Plants for Slopes
Slopes are definitely challenging, garden-wise. Watering and drainage are problematic, not to mention access in general, for plants that need deadheading or any other routine maintenance. Fortunately, I learned in time that there are scads of low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plants that can cover a hillside with attractive foliage and flowers. They also provide the added benefit of preventing soil erosion, which is a very good thing if the hillside is just ten feet from the back of your house (like mine).www.mymotherlode.com
